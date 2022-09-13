Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 80,100 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $9.05 on Tuesday, reaching $241.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,685. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

