Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $264.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.90 and a 200 day moving average of $255.05.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

