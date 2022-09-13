Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Belden to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $70.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Belden by 95.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

