Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Belden Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.33. Belden has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $70.97.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 116.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Belden by 95.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

