Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0523 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $155.44 million and approximately $765,999.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000391 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.