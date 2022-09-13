BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.41

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 389567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
