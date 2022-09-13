Belt Finance (BELT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.35 Million

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $3.35 million and $896.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00821064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Belt Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

