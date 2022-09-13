Berenberg Bank Increases Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energean Price Performance

ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,454 ($17.57) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.51. Energean has a 52-week low of GBX 743 ($8.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,479 ($17.87). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,205.17.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energean

About Energean

In other Energean news, insider Karen Simon bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($13.36) per share, for a total transaction of £376,040 ($454,374.09).

(Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Further Reading

