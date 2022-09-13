Birch Grove Capital LP Grows Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Birch Grove Capital LP grew its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 150,200 shares during the quarter. DHT makes up about 1.2% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE DHT traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 97,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,092. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DHT. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

