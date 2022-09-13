Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,451. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $308.98 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Birchcliff Energy

BIREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.