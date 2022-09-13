Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,451. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $308.98 million for the quarter.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
