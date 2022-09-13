Bitcoin Atom Trading Up 98.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 98.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $141.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

