BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,052. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

