BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust stock traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 129.55 ($1.57). 330,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,174. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.46. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 85.40 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 151 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £174.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Robson acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £12,540 ($15,152.25).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

