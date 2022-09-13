BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.