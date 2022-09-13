BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $10.45.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.