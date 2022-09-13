BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

BKN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,470. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

