BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance
BKN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,470. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
