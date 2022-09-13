BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 215 Consensus PT from Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.53).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTA. Berenberg Bank cut BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.