BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 188,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.47.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.