BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 188,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.47.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Planning increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.