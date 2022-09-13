BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

