BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.