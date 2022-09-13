BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MYI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

