Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.27 and last traded at $70.24. 70,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,082,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Block Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,812 shares of company stock worth $25,586,153. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

