BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($73.47) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BNP stock traded up €1.88 ($1.92) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €50.56 ($51.59). 3,984,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($70.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.98.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.