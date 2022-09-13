Bowlero (BOWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of BOWL opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bowlero by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowlero Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

