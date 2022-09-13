Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. 48,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,310. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $8,914,916. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

