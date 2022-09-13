Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$91.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.79–$0.77 EPS.

Braze Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $7.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.52. 60,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,310. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,916. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

