Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

BRX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

BRX stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

