Broderick Brian C Acquires 303 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 3.2% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $5.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.24. 85,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,167. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

