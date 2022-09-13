Broderick Brian C Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Welltower by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 42,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,444. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

