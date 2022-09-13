Broderick Brian C Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Broderick Brian C reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 38,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,814,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.5% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 288,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NVO traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average of $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

