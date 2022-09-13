Broderick Brian C Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,447. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

