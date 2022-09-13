Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $44.50

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.5 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,724,000 after acquiring an additional 115,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,446,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

