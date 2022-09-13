Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) PT at $28.50

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Macy’s stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

