BullPerks (BLP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $114,917.00

BullPerks (BLP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, BullPerks has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BullPerks has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $114,917.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BullPerks coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020843 BTC.

BullPerks Profile

BullPerks’ launch date was June 12th, 2021. BullPerks’ total supply is 295,932,540 coins and its circulating supply is 82,019,285 coins. BullPerks’ official website is bullperks.com. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bullperks is a community of like-minded individuals who want to leverage their power and invest together in the best projects at the same terms as VC’s. Every 2 months, the level and amounts of tokens will be reviewed and changed based on the price increase.”

