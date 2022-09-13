Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $27.99

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.99, but opened at $26.29. Bumble shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 6,353 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -699.58 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bumble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 521,830 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bumble by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 202,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bumble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

