Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.38. 11,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,756. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

