Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.70-$4.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $12.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.25. 867,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,469. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $314.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

