C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 371.6% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,501,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

C-Bond Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBNT remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. C-Bond Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

About C-Bond Systems

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to improve the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass.

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.