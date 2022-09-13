C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 371.6% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,501,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
C-Bond Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBNT remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. C-Bond Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About C-Bond Systems
