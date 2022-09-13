Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 750,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,371. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $930.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,110. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

