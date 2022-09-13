Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Set at C$75.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) received a C$75.00 price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE CGY traded down C$1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.59. 8,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.14. The stock has a market cap of C$642.52 million and a P/E ratio of 47.36. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$51.99 and a 1 year high of C$72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.1999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

