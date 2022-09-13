Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 52,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Capri

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

