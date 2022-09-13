Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

