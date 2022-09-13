Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.32.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CAH traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. 53,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,129. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

