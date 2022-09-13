Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 223,037 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $14.16.

Cardiovascular Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

