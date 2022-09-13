CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.56.

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

