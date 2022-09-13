Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $57.50 Average PT from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana Stock Up 15.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 34.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carvana by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

