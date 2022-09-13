Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $38.31. Approximately 65,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,800,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 12.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.