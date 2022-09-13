Casper Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.83 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Casper has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $171.67 million and $8.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Casper’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,144,001,869 coins and its circulating supply is 5,990,966,722 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Casper Network is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification. Casper is designed to accelerate enterprise and developer adoption of blockchain technology today and evolve to meet user needs in the future. CSPR is the native token to the Casper Network. As a proof-of-stake blockchain, Casper relies on CSPR to reward the validators that participate in the PoS consensus mechanism to secure and uphold the network. Casper users also rely on CSPR to pay network fees for on-chain actions. The CSPR token will be available only through CoinList for the initial public token sale. Discord | Telegram | YouTube | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

