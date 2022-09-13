Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Director Richard Nigon Purchases 5,000 Shares

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) Director Richard Nigon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CELC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 58,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,034. The company has a current ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $121.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.19. Celcuity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
