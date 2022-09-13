Cenovus Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of CVE opened at C$24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.73. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.48 and a 52-week high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 4.3424834 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 70,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,697,982. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 70,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,697,982. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,194.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,432 shares of company stock worth $5,663,529.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

