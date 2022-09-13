Centaur 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14,012.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Centaur has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $410,235.55 and $14,012.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

