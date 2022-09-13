Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,608. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. Certara has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,057.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,057.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Certara by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Certara by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 9.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Certara by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 79,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Certara by 657.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 80,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.